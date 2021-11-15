Iberdrola, via its UK arm Scottish Power, will join a consortium to analyse opportunities for exporting green hyrdrogen from Scotland to Germany

BancaMarch |The Spanish power company, via its UK affiliate Scottish Power, is to sign up to a consortium with other groups to analyse future opportunities to export green hydrogen from Scotland to Germany.

The project is called Scot2Ger and has been commissioned by Scotland’s business association Scottish Enterprise. It also has the backing of the Scottish government and other public bodies.

Scottish Power will specifically take charge of creating a commercial case, the aim of which will be to evaluate the production capacity for hydrogen and renewable energy in Scotland.

The objective of the above-mentioned project is to set up an initial installation for green hydrogen production in Scotland. This will be developed, built and operational in 2024. Estimates show that the German market will experience fast growth in the coming years, implying it will have the lion’s share of a European market for the import of hydrogen. This is estimated at 20 billion euros in 2030.

For its part, Iberdrola has over 60 green hydrogen projects in a total of eight countries. These meet the electrification and decarbonisation requirements in various sectors like industry or heavy-duty transport.