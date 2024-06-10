Top Stories

Iberia finalising Air Europa route divestiture package to be submitted to Brussels for approval by authorities

The Corner

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Iberia is finalising the Air Europa route divestment package it will submit to Brussels to resolve supply-side constraints and obtain EU regulatory approval for the purchase of Globalia’s airline. On the other hand, the Irish fund Helikon Investments has notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of its entry into the capital of the Spanish-British airline (>3%) through the acquisition of several swaps that place it as an indirect investor in the airline.

IAG: Buy, Target Price €2.8/share.

