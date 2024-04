Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Spanish IT services and consultancy company has been awarded a contract for almost €15m to renovate the ticketing machines for the St Louis metro (Missouri, USA).

Indra has indicated that the new machines will be “state-of-the-art” and will replace the current ones, which were also supplied by the company between 2006 and 2012 and were distributed in the 38 stations of the St. Louis metro network.