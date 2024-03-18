Top Stories

Moody’s upgrades Spain’s outlook from positive to stable for more balanced growth model

Posted By: The Corner 18th March 2024

Bankinter| Moody’s with Spain’s credit rating at Baa1 raised its outlook to positive from stable. S&P maintained its rating at A with a stable outlook. Moody’s outlook upgrade is based on a more balanced growth pattern, low private sector leverage, a robust banking sector, a stronger labour market and current account surpluses. S&P maintained its credit rating and stable outlook on the back of “resilient” economic growth, although it notes that “political fragmentation” could affect policy implementation.

S&P maintained its A stable rating, still two notches above Moody’s equivalent, but warns of the risks of political fragmentation on the implementation of reforms.
implementation of reforms. Fitch has an ‘A- ‘ rating, stable outlook.

