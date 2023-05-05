One in four UK and US retail investors believe they make “uninformed” decisions

F.R. | 26% of retail investors in the UK and US say they “have little understanding” of their asset portfolios and “feel they make uninformed decisions” about them, according to the Shareholder Voice 2022 survey of 3,000 people in the two countries by UK financial services firm Equinity. According to the survey, the most likely profile of the uninformed shareholder is a person between 41 and 56 years of age, 59% of whom are female, and who has acquired shares – mostly in small companies – on the advice of others. Only 46% of the sample is satisfied with the communication they receive from the companies in which they invest, compared to 62% a year earlier -2021-.