Repsol to offer electricity and gas customers 30-cent discount from April 1

Renta 4 | Repsol launches a discount of 30 cents per litre for customers who have contracted electricity, gas or butane. This offer will come into effect on 1 April. The discount will be incremental and will depend on the number of contracts the customer has with the company.

Waylet, the company’s payment platform, has six million customers registered. It is the company’s key customer loyalty tool. The tool aims to simplify the way customers interact with the company, allowing them to contract different services through the platform. In addition, customers will be able to accumulate money in the wallet that will allow them to get reductions on other products offered by the app by that amount.

Assessment: Positive impact. Repsol continues to invest in customers and is committed to continuing to grow through Waylet when it comes to offering multi-energy services. In this way, the company is taking another step towards its goal of reaching eight million customers. Negative impact. Repsol will continue to record margins in the mobility business impacted by the discounts applied.