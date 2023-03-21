Iberdrola begins work on photovoltaic plants in Texas and Ohio, combined capacity 523.5 MW

Link Securities | The company, through its US subsidiary Avangrid, has begun construction of two of its largest photovoltaic plants in the country, located in Texas and Ohio. These are the True North and Ohio Powell Creek projects, with a combined capacity of 523.5 megawatts (MW).

The Ohio Powell Creek farm, which is being built in Putnam County (Ohio), will have a capacity of 202.5 MW and will generate enough clean energy to power more than 30,000 homes a year once it is operational. According to the utility, it will create up to 400 jobs in its construction phase and will bring more than €35 million in local revenue to communities over the life of the facility.

The True North wind farm, which is being developed in Falls County, Texas, will have a capacity of 321 MW and will begin operating in early 2025. According to the company, it will generate more than 200 jobs in its construction phase and will bring more than €37 million in property tax benefits to Texas over a 25-year period.