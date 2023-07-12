Sánchez’s government offers 40,000 public jobs ten days before elections

The Government has given the green light this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers to the Public Employment Offer (OEP) for the year 2023. A record number of 39,574 vacancies in total, 16% more than those offered last year. This was announced by the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, María Jesús Montero, at the press conference following the Council. The government has finalised the offer after receiving the approval of the UGT and CSIF trade unions and has launched it just twelve days before the elections are held.

The OEP includes a total of 27,246 vacancies for the free shift – that is, open to the public – representing 69% of the offer. These posts will be sufficient to replace the 18,621 vacancies that were lost in 2022, mainly due to retirements from an ageing civil service. Given that the supply exceeds the number of departures, the actual creation of public employment will be 8,625 posts. In addition, in addition to the free shift, a further 12,328 posts will be offered for internal promotion.

Most of the offer will be deployed in the General State Administration (AGE), to which 29,818 jobs correspond. The rest are divided between 2,833 reserved for the National Police Force, another 2,875 for the Civil Guard and another 2,141 for the Armed Forces (which have been included in the OEP although they were already approved in May). The remaining 1,907 will be used to reinforce the Administration of Justice.

Within the General State Administration, 19,947 posts will be allocated to new recruits and a further 9,871 to internal promotion. In this section, the special reinforcement that has been dedicated to Social Security stands out. For this department, 1,025 posts will be published to manage the minimum vital income, a further 500 for civil servants in local administration with national authorisation and 2,500 staff for Social Security management bodies to facilitate face-to-face and citizen services.