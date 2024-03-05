Top Stories

Spanish government to create National Productivity Council to address challenge of increasing this indicator

Posted By: The Corner 5th March 2024

Banca March: Economic growth, salaries and fiscal policy are some of the issues addressed by Spain’s Minister of Economy. As Carlos Cuerpo said, the ministry is comfortable with the GDP growth forecast of 2% for 2024, above the estimates of other international institutions – IMF (1.5%), Eurostat (1.7%), OECD (1.5%) -. On the other hand, he explained that, in order to tackle the challenge of increasing productivity, a National Productivity Council will be created in the coming weeks, made up of experts who will provide recommendations. With regard to the return of European fiscal rules, he indicated the commitment to reduce the deficit and debt, with a deficit level of 3% by the end of 2024.

