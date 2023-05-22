Técnicas Reunidas to develop world’s first zero-emission nitrogen fertiliser plant in USA with American company Atlas Agro

Técnicas Reunidas has signed a contract with green fertiliser company Atlas Agro to develop a zero-carbon fertiliser plant, Pacific Green Fertilizer (PGF), in the northwest of the US, near Richland, a city in Benton County (Washington), as reported yesterday by CapitalBolsa.com. Técnicas Reunidas and Atlas Agro have already worked together in the previous phase, the Feasibility Phase of the PGF Plant.



The current contract includes the execution of the FEED, as well as the estimation of the investment in the form of “open books” (FEED-OBE Contract), for $9 million. Once the FEED phase is completed and all approvals from AA have been obtained, TRE will start the execution of the plant under an EPC contract. The total estimated investment amounts to around $1 billion. This award is part of the risk reduction strategy implemented by TRE, as the EPC would be executed after a thorough risk assessment and mitigation strategy developed during the FEED phase.

The nitrogen fertiliser plant, which will use TRE’s proprietary technology for the main process units, will be the world’s first zero-carbon nitrogen plant, using only zero-carbon air, water and electricity as feedstock.