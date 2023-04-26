Abengoa begins Phase 2 of Taweelah desalination plant in Abu Dhabi, first to produce drinking water and generate energy

Alphavalue / Divancons | The Spanish company, in a consortium with the Sepcoiii company, has started commercial operation of Phase 2 of the Taweelah desalination plant, located in Abu Dhabi, following successful completion of the contractual tests.

Specifically, it is the largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in the world (909,218 cubic metres/day) and the first to combine the production of drinking water with the generation of clean energy. The project is located in the Taweelah power and water generation complex, 45 kilometres north of Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).