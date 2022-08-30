Acciona, part of winning consortium for €485 Mn contract in Australia

Link Securities | According to Europa Press yesterday, ACCIONA has won a new contract to upgrade a train line in Perth, in western Australia. It includes eliminating six level crossings and building five new stations for 701 million Australian dollars (some 485 million euros).

The Spanish firm will carry out these works as part of a consortium formed along with US company Aecon, Canada’s WSP and the Australian firm BMB Constructions, according to information from the state company responsible for transport in the region.

The so-called Victoria Park-Canning Level Crossing Removal Project will involve work on the Armadale metropolitana train line 129 years after it was built. Along with another contract awarded to local firms, it will contribute to creating 8,500 jobs in the area. Acciona will eliminate six level crossings in Mint Street, Oats Street, Welshpool Street, Hamilton Street, Wharf Street and William Street, which will now circulate via a flyover, with five new stations: Carlisle, Oats Street, Queens Park, Cannington and Beckenham.