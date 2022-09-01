ACS takes control of Houston highway for €900 mn

Link Securities | Iridium, a concessions subsidiary of ACS, via its US arm ACS Infrastructure Development, Inc., has reached an agreement to buy 44.5% of US firm Blueridge Transportation Group (BTG). The latter is the concessionary company for a 17 km segment of the SH-288 highway in Houston, Texas, which includes on the central reservation two toll lanes in each direction. After this acquisition, ACS’ stake in the BTG will rise to 66.27% from 21.65%. The price of the deal is approximately 900 million euros and completion is subject to meeting the usual conditions.