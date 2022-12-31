Top Stories

Adif awards ACS, Rover and Tecsa €443 M contract for high-speed train works in Valencia

Link Securities | According to the daily laInformacion.com, Adif Alta Velocidad has awarded the joint venture formed by ACS, Rover and Tecsa the contract to execute the works in the plans for the construction of the new access channel to integrate the high-speed railway in Valencia. Also to extend and remodel the Joaquín Sorolla station and increase its parking area.ç

The contract is worth 443,4 million euros, VAT included. It has been signed by ACS subsidiary Dragados, with a 45% stake in the joint venture, Rover Infraestructuras, with 20%, Rover Rail with 20% and Tecsa Empresa Constructora with 15%. Adif considered the joint venture’s offer was the best in terms of its quality-price ratio.

