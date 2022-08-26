BBVA to hire 400 people with technological profile in Spain

Alphavalue | BBVA (Buy, Target Price 6,24 euros +) plans to hire 400 people in Spain this year with a technological profile. The Spanish bank revealed it foresees the incorporation of 2,000 employees into its workforce with this kind of profile in 2022.

As analysts at Link explain: “As the group announced yesterday, almost 1,000 engineers have joined BBVA in H1 2022, a figure which the bank expects to double at year-end. These are employees with a technological profile who are integrated in the different countries where the bank is present. And 400 of them are in Spain.

BBVA recalls in its statement that at end-2021 it started up a new global division of Software Development which brings together over 16,000 developers in the whole group. This division’s goal is fundamentally to accelerate the transformation of the processes and ways of working in the development of software to obtain better solutions, shorten the execution times and escalate the functionalities between the different countries.

As has already been said, nearly 400 of the 2,000 profiles planned for this year will be hired in Spain. The bank aims to take on people with a high technological profile, mainly software developers and data specialists. They will work in the acceleration of the digital transformation of the bank’s channels. This will be carried out via design, development and the roll out of global, reusable components which provide support for the creation of functionalities for Retail and Corporate clients, along with teams in Client Solutions, Arquitecture and Data.”