Top Stories

Cimic (ACS) has been selected by Victoria’s government to contribute a significant batch of works for Melbourne airport’s railway

TOPICS:
ACSACS' subsidiary Cimic chosen for rail project at Melbourne airport

Posted By: The Corner 29th September 2022

Link Securities | ACS’ Australian subsidiary, Cimic, has been selected by the government of Victoria as part of the preferred consortium to supply a significant construction works package for the railway project at Melbourne (Australia)’s airport, according to the digital portal Invertia.com

CPB Contractors, which belongs to Cimic, is the specific company which has been selected. And its travel companions are a consortium including John Holland Group and partners Alliance, Aecom, Alstom, KBR, Metro Trains Melbourne, V/Line and Rail Projects Victoria.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.