Cimic (ACS) has been selected by Victoria’s government to contribute a significant batch of works for Melbourne airport’s railway

Link Securities | ACS’ Australian subsidiary, Cimic, has been selected by the government of Victoria as part of the preferred consortium to supply a significant construction works package for the railway project at Melbourne (Australia)’s airport, according to the digital portal Invertia.com

CPB Contractors, which belongs to Cimic, is the specific company which has been selected. And its travel companions are a consortium including John Holland Group and partners Alliance, Aecom, Alstom, KBR, Metro Trains Melbourne, V/Line and Rail Projects Victoria.