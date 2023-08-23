EDP Renewables’ first hybrid project in Poland: 45 MW of solar and wind power combined

CdM | EDP Renewables (EDPR) has officially inaugurated its first hybrid project in Poland, combining wind and solar power, with the commissioning of a new 45 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic park in Konary, in the west central part of the country. The project is also the third hybrid project implemented by EDPR globally, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Konary PV farm will use the same receiving station to which the 79.5 MW Pawlowo wind farm, also owned by EDPR, is connected.

The company has explained that the total connection power of the substation will not change, because the two technologies will produce energy in a complementary way, when their resource is more abundant, “maximising” the renewable electricity supplied to the grid. Operation will be supervised by algorithms.

To carry out this project, almost 70,000 photovoltaic panels have been installed over an area of more than 55 hectares, the production of which will help to supply energy to around 20,000 homes per year.

EDPR has highlighted that Konary will be the fourth largest photovoltaic park in Poland and will avoid, over at least 25 years of its useful life, about 350,000 tonnes of coal being used and about 840,000 tonnes of CO2 being emitted.

Since 2008, when EDPR started operations in Poland, the company has completed projects with a capacity of almost 900 MW.