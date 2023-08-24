Grupo Lar’s Vivia rental platform has 1,740 units of 5,000 estimated target portfolio

Link Securities| Vivia, one of the rental platforms that is expected to grow in the country in the coming years, already has 1,740 units in its portfolio projects, according to company sources, the newspaper Cinco Días reports today. Grupo Lar, together with the Primonial fund, launched this initiative in 2021 in which they intend to add 5,000 homes with an investment of €1 billion. When it is up and running, it will be one of the main companies alongside other companies such as Nestar, Stay, Brisa, Testa, Elix and Vivenio, among others. Vivia already operates five developments of around 500 rental homes, specifically located in Valencia, Valladolid, Hospitalet (Barcelona) and in the Madrid municipalities of Parla and Móstoles. The next projects to be ready for rental are located in Malaga, Granada, Alicante and Murcia.