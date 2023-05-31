Top Stories

Iberdrola to build 294 MW plant in Extremadura, including evacuation infrastructure

Posted By: The Corner 31st May 2023

Link Securities | Iberdrola is preparing to install a 294 MW plant in Extremadura, the digital newspaper elEconomista.es reported yesterday. The electricity company has just received a positive resolution from the Directorate General for Energy Policy and Mines granting Iberdrola Promociones prior administrative authorisation and administrative construction authorisation for the Cedillo facility and its evacuation infrastructures in Cedillo and Herrera de Alcántara (Cáceres).

The company, which already has a 100 MW plant in operation in the area, has undertaken a complex solution to distribute the energy produced by this plant and the almost 500 MW hydroelectric plant also located in the municipality to ensure minimum impact on the environment of the Alto Tajo Natural Park, a protected area between Spain and Portugal.

