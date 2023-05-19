Top Stories

Shell to sell low-return businesses, including floating wind power firm Eolfi

TOPICS:
Shell oil

Posted By: The Corner 19th May 2023

Singular Bank| The Dutch energy company wants to sell its French floating wind business, Eolfi, acquired in 2019 to increase its weight in renewable energy in line with its strategy. However, it now wants to offer a higher return to shareholders. This is part of the strategy of the new CEO, Wael Sawan, to be announced in June, where he intends to eliminate activities that do not produce adequate returns. He has also announced a possible sale of its money-losing European energy retail business. Shell has a target to reduce carbon from energy sold by 20% by 2030 and by 100% by 2050, on 2016 levels. So far it has achieved a 3.8% reduction.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.