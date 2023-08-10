Top Stories

Técnicas Reunidas awarded contract in UAE potentially worth €1,636 million

TOPICS:
Tecnicas Reunidas

Posted By: The Corner 10th August 2023

Renta 4| The gas division of the state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc Gas) has reportedly awarded the Joint Venture formed by National Petroleum Construction Co. and Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) a contract worth up to $3.6 billion to expand its gas processing infrastructures in the UAE.

Specifically, the contract calls for the construction of new gas processing facilities to optimise supply to the Ruwais industrial complex. The aim is to maximise ethanol extraction from the company’s facilities at the Habshan complex by 35%-40%, and to increase the value of ethanol by supplying Ruwais directly through a 120-kilometre gas pipeline.

Assessment: Given that the JV is 50% owned by both companies, the revenues to be received by Técnicas Reunidas could amount to $1.5 billion: €1,636 million and increases the order intake over the course of 2023 to €3,400 million, approaching the target of €5,000 million set for the year as a whole. This is undoubtedly magnificent news for the company, which is in the midst of a recovery in its activity levels and results.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.