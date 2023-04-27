Técnicas Reunidas to develop southern Europe’s second largest 2-G biofuels plant for Cepsa in Huelva

Link Securities | Cepsa has awarded Técnicas Reunidas the contract to develop the engineering for the largest second-generation (2G) biofuels plant in southern Europe, which the company will start up together with Bio-Oils through an investment of up to €1 billion, in the La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva). The new plant, which will use agricultural waste and used cooking oils as feedstock, will have two pre-treatment units and a flexible production capacity of 500,000 tonnes of renewable diesel and SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) for air, sea and land transport. TRE will develop the engineering, procurement management and construction management support for this facility.