Telefónica considers revising strategic plan which created Telefónica Tech and Infra

Posted By: The Corner 19th October 2022

Link Securities | Telefónica is considering revising its current strategic plan via which it created Telefónica Tech and Infra (amongst other decisions). Sources familiar with the operation confirmed this to news agency Europa Press on Monday, after it had been advanced earlier by El Confidencial.com. Telefónica wants to adapt the plan to the macroeconomic context of high inflation.

The Spanish telco has hired McKisey&Company to carry out an analysis, the results of which could lead to a revision of the current one or a new strategic plan for 2023-2025. That said, Telefónica has chosen not to make any comments on the subject to the news agency.

The current strategic plan, regardless of the reduction in debt and the return to a cash dividend payment, has not had the desired effect on Telefónica’s share price, El Confidencial.com reported. In spite of the revision, it is expected that Telefónica’s strategic plan will maintain its bases, with four strategic markets (Germany, Brazil, Spain and the UK), its bet on adjusting the exposure to the rest of the Latin American market and the growth of Telefónica Infra and Telefónica Tech.

Meanwhile, the daily Cinco Días has today reported that Telefónica has closed an agreement with Mediapro involving the purchase of the television rights for all the games in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, to be held from 20 November to 18 December. In this way, MoviStar Plus+ will all the games in the tournament, including the 20 games which RTVE will offer on open TV and those of the Spanish team.

