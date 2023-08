Norbolsa | Telefónica (TEF) secures growth targets in Germany despite the 1&1 and Vodafone agreement. Telefónica reported that operator 1&1 has contractual obligations until 2025, regardless of Vodafone’s announcement to cooperate on German national roaming. Telefónica confirmed that thanks to the momentum of its new O2 brand, it expects to grow in line with targets, highlighting volume growth in all its divisions