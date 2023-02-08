Top Stories

Telefónica to collaborate with Saudi operator STC Group to develop business in Middle East and North Africa

Posted By: The Corner 8th February 2023

Link Securities | Telefónica has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Saudi Arabian telecommunications operator STC Group to develop joint business in the Middle East and North Africa. With the signing of this agreement, STC Group becomes a member of TEF’s Partners Program, an initiative of alliances with other operators launched by the Spanish company in 2011 and covering more than 65 markets in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, reports Servimedia.

As Telefónica said in a statement, in this case it will work with STC Group and its operating companies and subsidiaries in the Middle East to explore potential joint business opportunities in areas such as B2B & B2C, Digital Services (including cybersecurity, cloud, IoT and Big Data), Technology, Innovation, Procurement and other strategic areas to drive growth and capture synergies.

