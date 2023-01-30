Umbrella Solar gets go-ahead for first solar project in UK: 20 MW capacity

Bankinter | Umbrella has completed the permitting, licensing and authorisation phase for its first project in the UK, which will consist of a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 20 MW and lithium-ion battery support. The project is located on the outskirts of the city of Stirling, in Scotland. The construction and maintenance of the entire project will be carried out by the wholly-owned subsidiary IM2 Energía Solar. Umbrella has a pipeline of 285 MW of projects under development in the UK.

Opinion of the analysis team: Positive news, this new project represents a step forward in the investment strategy in photovoltaic infrastructures, an activity that has been Umbrella’s main strategic focus since it was listed on the BME Growth market in July 2022.