Morgan Stanley: Last week, analysts noted that the S&P 500 earnings revision breadth had fallen below 0% for the first time in several months. Now, this breadth has reversed back to positive again.

What is interesting is that earnings revisions breadth follows a pattern very much in line with historical seasonality, which would point to further declines in October. This observation is repeated globally so earnings revisions for 2024 could all be negative except for Japan.