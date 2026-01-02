Top Stories

Transition session towards next week, when activity should return to normal after Christmas

Posted By: The Corner 2nd January 2026

Rentra 4 | European markets open lower (Eurostoxx futures -0.40%, S&P 500 futures +0.45%) in the first session of the year, with the main European and American indices very close to historic highs.

At the macro level, we highlight the publication of the final manufacturing PMIs for December: Germany (47.7 estimated and preliminary versus 48.2 previously), France (50.6 estimated and versus 47.8 previously), Eurozone (49.2 estimated and preliminary versus 49.6 previous), Spain (51.1 estimated versus 51.5 previous), Italy (50 estimated versus 50.6 previous), United Kingdom (51.2 estimated and preliminary versus 50.2 previous), and United States (51.8 estimated and preliminary versus 52.2 previous).

We believe that today’s session will be a transition to next week, when activity should normalise after the Christmas break and when we anticipate there will be a large number of relevant macro references.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.