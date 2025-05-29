Top Stories

Brussels warns it could take Spain to court if BBVA’s Sabadell takeover bid is blocked

TOPICS:
87ffd7ae84e0d2c022e99dcdc68675f1 XL

Posted By: The Corner 29th May 2025

Link Securities | The European Commission (EC) is prepared to take the Spanish government to the EU Court of Justice if it dares to block a major EU banking operation worth €15 billion, such as BBVA’s attempt to take over Banco Sabadell.

“In that case, we would not hesitate to go to the Court,” Commission sources told this newspaper when asked what their response would be if the Minister for the Economy, Carlos Cuerpo, goes ahead with his plan to modify the approval of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) and the European Central Bank (ECB). According to sources consulted in Brussels, this firm position comes as no surprise to the Spanish government, because “it has been talking to them since December”.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.