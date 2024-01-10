CAF to supply 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen units to Düsseldorf

Link Securities| Solaris Bus & Coach (a subsidiary of CAF (CAF)) will deliver hydrogen buses to another European city. The buses were ordered by Germany’s Rheinbahn Düsseldorf, according to CapitalBolsa.com on Tuesday.

The bus manufacturer will supply the city of Düsseldorf with 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. The ordered hydrogen buses will be an innovative way to boost sustainable transport in the city of Düsseldorf, which has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2035. The city has been implementing its strategy by adding battery electric and hydrogen engines to its urban fleet. Importantly, the commissioned buses will run on green hydrogen, produced exclusively from renewable electricity.