Top Stories

CAF to supply 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen units to Düsseldorf

TOPICS:
caf autobuselectrico

Posted By: The Corner 10th January 2024

Link Securities| Solaris Bus & Coach (a subsidiary of CAF (CAF)) will deliver hydrogen buses to another European city. The buses were ordered by Germany’s Rheinbahn Düsseldorf, according to CapitalBolsa.com on Tuesday.

The bus manufacturer will supply the city of Düsseldorf with 10 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. The ordered hydrogen buses will be an innovative way to boost sustainable transport in the city of Düsseldorf, which has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2035. The city has been implementing its strategy by adding battery electric and hydrogen engines to its urban fleet. Importantly, the commissioned buses will run on green hydrogen, produced exclusively from renewable electricity.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.