Confidence in German economy improves. Ifo business climate index rises to 90.2 points in January, up from 88.6 in December

Posted By: The Corner 25th January 2023

Ifo | This is due to considerably less pessimistic expectations. However, companies were somewhat less satisfied with their current situation. The German economy is starting the new year with more confidence.

In the manufacturing sector, the index continued its upward trajectory. Companies assessed their current situation as better. Their expectations for the next six months are also noticeably better. The volume of orders is decreasing but remains at a high level. Production will increase in the coming months.

In the services sector, the business climate improved. Service providers were less pessimistic about the coming months. However, their current activity is developing worse. This applies in particular to transport and logistics, and hotels and restaurants.

In trade, the index increased markedly. Expectations improved in particular. Companies continue to assess their current situation as slightly positive.

In construction, the business climate improved slightly. Companies were rather less pessimistic about the coming months. They were somewhat less satisfied with their current situation.

