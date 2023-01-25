Técnicas Reunidas wins $1bn contract to build fertiliser plant in Kazakhstan

Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) has won a contract to engineer an ammonia, urea, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate production complex owned by Kazazot, Kazakhstan’s leading fertiliser company. With a total planned investment of around $1 billion, the plant will be located in the town of Aktau, capital of the Mangystau province, in the southwest of the country.

Técnicas Reunidas will initially carry out the engineering of the facility under a FEED-OBE (Front-end engineering design/open book estimation) contract, which will require around 200,000 hours of work to be executed. These activities will be carried out by the company at its headquarters in Madrid and are expected to be completed this year. Once this work has been completed and the corresponding financing has been obtained, TR will execute the full project and carry out the engineering, purchase of equipment and materials and construction of the plant by means of an EPC contract.

This world-scale plant will have an annual production capacity of 660,000 tonnes of ammonia, 577,500 tonnes of urea, 395,000 tonnes of nitric acid and 500,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. This will make it the largest combined fertiliser production facility in Kazakhstan.