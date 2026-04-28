Unemployment in Spain Rises by 231,500 in Q1, the Largest Increase Since 2013, with Public Employment at Record Highs

According to data from the Labor Force Survey (EPA) for the first quarter, unemployment rose by 231,500 people, reaching a total of 2,708,600 unemployed. Meanwhile, employment fell by 170,300 people, bringing the total number of employed individuals to 22,293,000, as reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This represents the largest increase in unemployment for a first quarter since 2013 and the sharpest decline in employment since 2020.

Unemployment Breakdown

By Gender: The number of unemployed men grew by 94,500 this quarter, while the number of unemployed women rose by 137,000 . The female unemployment rate climbed to 12.35% , compared to 9.47% for men.

The number of unemployed men grew by this quarter, while the number of unemployed women rose by . The female unemployment rate climbed to , compared to for men. By Sector: Joblessness rose in Services (+162,100), Industry (+13,000), and Agriculture (+9,500), but fell in Construction (-11,700).

Joblessness rose in (+162,100), (+13,000), and (+9,500), but fell in (-11,700). Long-term & First-time Seekers: Unemployment increased by 39,500 among those who lost their jobs more than a year ago and by 19,200 among first-time job seekers.

Unemployment increased by among those who lost their jobs more than a year ago and by among first-time job seekers. By Nationality: Unemployment increased by 106,700 among Spaniards (including those with dual nationality) and by 124,800 among foreign nationals.

Regional Differences (Autonomous Communities)

Best/Worst Performance: The largest drop in unemployment was recorded in the Canary Islands (-14,400), while the largest increase occurred in Catalonia (+84,400).

The largest drop in unemployment was recorded in the (-14,400), while the largest increase occurred in (+84,400). Rates: Cantabria recorded the lowest unemployment rate this quarter (7.49%), while Andalusia reported the highest (14.66%).

Regarding occupation, employment fell this quarter by 80,100 men and 90,200 women. By nationality, it dropped by 111,300 among Spaniards (including those with dual nationality) and by 59,000 among foreign nationals.

Breakdown by Sector and Contract Type

By sector, employment increased in Industry (+28,100), Construction (+17,500), and Agriculture (+12,500), while it fell in Services (-228,400).

Full-time employment: Decreased by 116,500 people.

Decreased by 116,500 people. Part-time employment: Decreased by 53,800 people.

Decreased by 53,800 people. Salaried workers: Fell by 102,900. Permanent contracts: Decreased by 17,600. Temporary contracts: Decreased by 85,400.

Fell by 102,900. Self-employed workers: Declined by 68,600 people.

Private vs. Public Sector

Private sector employment fell by 191,400 people this quarter, down to 18,630,500. Meanwhile, public sector employment increased by 21,100, reaching 3,662,500—setting a new record high for the series.

Regional Data (Autonomous Communities)

The largest increase in employment this quarter occurred in the Canary Islands (+17,000), while the sharpest decline was in Catalonia (-46,300). In relative terms, the Canary Islands also saw the highest growth (1.63%).

Household Impact