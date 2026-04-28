Galp posts €111 million loss in Q1 2026 due to impact of one-off items, but increases profit by 41% to €272 million

Norbolsa | The Portuguese oil company beats expectations, with EBITDA up 41% due to increased production and higher crude oil prices, reaching €943m compared to the consensus estimate of €890m. Production in Brazil rose by 23% in Q1.

Galp recorded losses of €111 million in the first quarter of the year due to the impact of one-off items largely related to outstanding financial derivatives.

However, excluding these amounts, the company posted a net profit of €272 million, 41% higher than in the same period of the previous year.