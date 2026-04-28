Top Stories

Galp posts €111 million loss in Q1 2026 due to impact of one-off items, but increases profit by 41% to €272 million

TOPICS:
Galp

Posted By: The Corner 28th April 2026

Norbolsa | The Portuguese oil company beats expectations, with EBITDA up 41% due to increased production and higher crude oil prices, reaching €943m compared to the consensus estimate of €890m. Production in Brazil rose by 23% in Q1.

Galp recorded losses of €111 million in the first quarter of the year due to the impact of one-off items largely related to outstanding financial derivatives.

However, excluding these amounts, the company posted a net profit of €272 million, 41% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.