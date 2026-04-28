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Bankinter confirms strategy in Q1 2026 results with excellent RoTE and solid profit growth

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Bankinter Castellana 2

Posted By: The Corner 28th April 2026

Deutsche Bank | Bankinter’s (BKT) first-quarter 2026 results have confirmed its strategy focused on delivering solid returns, with an excellent return on equity (RoTE) of 20% and robust net profit growth. This reflects disciplined volume expansion, improved margins and a diversified revenue base. International operations, particularly in Ireland and Portugal, are key to profitable growth and should deliver better risk-adjusted returns, in contrast to a selective stance in the competitive Spanish mortgage market.

The bank’s capital strength supports proactive investments, such as the recent alternative asset management agreement, which, in our view, underpins sustained profitability.

Designed to grow, prepared for risk; Target Price: between €15.65 and €16.10. Last close: €13.89, recommendation: ‘Buy’.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.