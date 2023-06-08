Top Stories

Corporate lending significantly higher in Germany (+7.9%) and France (+6.6%) than Italy (-1.5%) or Spain (-0.6%).

TOPICS:
BCE grandeTC

Posted By: The Corner 8th June 2023

Santander Corporate & Investment : Rising interest rates continue to take their toll on bank lending in the eurozone, as shown by the ECB’s data on lending to the private sector in the eurozone published last week. It confirms the progressive slowdown in bank lending to +3.5% year-on-year in April vs. +4% in March and a peak of +6.5% in September last year, thus approaching its pre-pandemic levels of +3% (2018-19 average). This slower growth affects both corporate lending (-0.8pp m/m to +4.6% year-on-year in April) and household lending (-0.3pp m/m to +2.7% year-on-year).

By countries, the strongest growth in bank lending remains centred in the core countries (+4.9% in Germany and +5.1% in France), in contrast with declines of -0.2% in Italian lending and -1.2% in Spanish lending. Similarly, lending to companies is also significantly higher in Germany (+7.9%) and France (+6.6%) than in Italy (-1.5%) or Spain (-0.6%). The exception to this duality between core vs. peripheral countries is to be found in consumer credit, where the lowest growth rate is in German credit: +1%, in contrast to +4.8% in Italian credit, +2.6% in Spanish credit and +2.9% at European level.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.