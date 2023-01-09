Top Stories

OECD raises economic forecasts for Spain: 2.1% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024

BancaMarch: The Paris-based organisation expects Spain to grow by 2.1% in 2023, improving its forecast for the country by up to four tenths of a percentage point compared to the previous report and in line with the government’s expectations. Looking ahead to 2024, the OECD also raises its forecasts, from 1.7% to 1.9%, although here it is below the executive’s forecast (+2.4%).

With these forecasts, Spain will be the large euro economy that will grow the most this year, ahead of Italy (+1.2%), the Netherlands (+0.9%), France (+0.8%) and Germany (0%). It will also grow more than twice as fast as the euro area (+0.9%) and half a percentage point more than the OECD as a whole (+1.4%).

On a global level, the OECD slightly improved its forecasts for 2023, to 2.7% (vs. +2.6%) although it warns of the “long road” ahead for recovery.

