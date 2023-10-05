EC identifies four sectors to limit exports to: semiconductors, AI, quantum computing and biotechnology

Banca March : The European Commission (EC) has identified four technology sectors to limit exports to. The European Union considers the overdependence of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing and biotechnology on exports to be a potential risk to the European economy. It therefore calls for unity among the 27 member states before taking action. Manoeuvres could include encouraging investment in these areas, collaboration between countries and export restrictions.

Currently, it is the member states that, according to its criteria, have the ability to reduce goods from abroad for security reasons. The Commission seeks to reach a consensus that applies to all member states, not without internal controversy due to dissent from those who defend a more liberal position. Apart from the four categories already announced, more are expected to be added next year: energy, robotics and manufacturing technology.