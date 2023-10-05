OPEC+ confirms oil supply cuts to continue until at least 31 December

Link Securities | Cinco Días reports on Thursday that the OPEC+ CMCM (before JMMC) monitoring committee confirmed in a telematic meeting chaired by Saudi Energy Minister Abdelaziz bin Salman and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that the steep oil supply cuts being implemented by both Saudi Arabia and Russia together with OPEC+ will be maintained until at least 31 December this year. “The committee will continue to closely assess market conditions,” and is “ready to take additional measures at any time,” says the final statement of the meeting, published by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on its website.