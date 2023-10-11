Top Stories

EU adds steelmakers to list of anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese products

Banca March : The European Union adds steel manufacturers to its list of anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese products. On 4 October, the EU began this process on electric vehicles from China; three days ago, it considered the study on windmills; and since yesterday, on steel mills. Washington has asked to create a common front with the European bloc, which would implement greater scrutiny on China, in exchange for avoiding the continuation of the tariffs imposed during Trump’s presidency on European steel.

