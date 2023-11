BancaMarch : In the European Union this morning, positive data has been published showing an increase in car registrations in the region: in October, registrations grew by +14.6% year-on-year compared to +9.2% previously, to 855,000 units. In the first nine months of the year, registrations reached 8.8 million with a year-on-year growth of +16.7%.

