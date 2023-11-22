Técnicas Reunidas wins contract to design and execute decarbonisation at three ArcelorMittal plants

Bankinter | ArcelorMittal is to renovate its plants in Dunkirk, Ghent and Bremen. The budget amounts to €2,000M. Técnicas Reunidas will carry out the design and execution of the projects. This order is part of ArcelorMittal’s objective to decarbonise its plants by 2050, for which it plans to invest €75 billion.

Assessment: Positive news because it allows it to increase its presence in a high-growth segment such as decarbonisation (it has a portfolio of opportunities of €7,000M in 2024). Also being hired by ArcelorMittal, which could hire them again in the future due to its strong needs for investment in decarbonisation. In our opinion, Técnicas Reunidas could benefit from the industry’s decarbonisation plans and from the needs of Oil & Gas companies to increase production.