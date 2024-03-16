Top Stories

Europe becomes first region to set AI regulatory standards

TOPICS:
ai person

Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2024

Banca March: The European Parliament approves the first regulatory standards for Artificial Intelligence. Europe becomes the first region to set fundamental rights and security standards for the dark side of this type of technology. It is expected to enter into force in May, although it is not thought it well be implemented until 2026. The regulation contemplates the classification of applications according to risk, in order to assign a series of restrictions according to the level assigned. It also prohibits other uses such as biometric categorisation, which allows for the deduction of sensitive data, or the creation of facial recognition databases, among others. In addition, companies using AI will have to register with the European Office of Artificial Intelligence, which has yet to be set up. Fines for those in breach of the law range from €7.5 million to €35 million, or 7% of the company’s revenue.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.