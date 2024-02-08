According to ECB, consumers expect prices to rise by up to 3.2% in next 12 months, and 2.5% in next three years

Intermoney| The ECB released on Tuesday its December consumer inflation expectations, a figure that offered mixed signals, something that could be partly caused by the fact that it has almost doubled its monthly survey of the countries it surveys. The figures include responses from five more countries (Ireland, Greece, Austria, Portugal and Finland) in addition to the six that have been surveyed since the survey began in 2022. That means that 94% of the euro area population is now covered, which is equivalent to 96% of economic output.

Focusing on the data, prices are forecast to rise by 3.2% over the next 12 months, the lowest level since February 2022 and down from 3.5% in November, but over the next three years, they are expected to advance by 2.5%, down from 2.4% previously.