Singular Bank | Greece’s government has decided to float 30% of the Athens international airport it owns, in what has become Europe’s biggest IPO for two years and the latest sign of the country’s recovery. Greece was visited by 32 million visitors in 2023 and 28 million in 2022, and investment in the airport is seen as a good way to invest in the country’s tourism.

The offer, which began on 25 January and ended last Thursday, attracted strong demand. Specifically, investor orders exceeded €8.6 billion, the airport said in a statement, adding that the offer was priced at €8.20 per share, at the top end of the €7.00 to €8.20 range, valuing the entire company at €2.46 billion.