Average retirement age exceeds 65 for first time

For the first time in the history of Social Security, the average retirement age now exceeds 65 years. In 2023 it was 65.1, according to Borja Corujo, Secretary of State for Social Security.

The average retirement age reached 65.1 last year. It is the first time that has occured in the history of social security, and represents three more months with respect to the average age of 64.8 years that was recorded in 2022. In 2019, this indicator was 64.4.

These are the data provided today by the Secretary of State for Social Security, Borja Corujo, on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The delay in retirement age is due to several reasons. One of them is the reforms carried out by the government in the past legislature, which have made it considerably harder to access early retirement.

Above all, it is owing to the cut in the future pension in the last two years, before being able to access ordinary retirement. This financial year is at 66 years and six months, if they have not contributed 38 years. With this last contribution period, the retirement age is 65 years.

In fact, early retirements represented 34.3% of the total high ones, when in 2018 they were 43% of the new additions of retirees to the pension system. With the delay of the retirement age, the incentives launched by the Government for the retirement delay, which regulated the reform of pensions promulgated in the past legislature are also having their influence.