Hungarian company Magyar Vagon prepares €632 million takeover bid for Talgo

When it rose more than 9% on the stock market, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) yesterday suspended the listing of the Spanish train manufacturer controlled by Trilantic after four months waiting for the industrial investor, Magyar Vagon, linked to the Government of Viktor Orban, to launch the takeover bid for it.

The cash takeover bid for 100% of Talgo consists of a payment of €5 per share, which is equivalent to a valuation of €632 million. Talgo is trading at €4.7 per share, with a capitalization of €603 euros.

Talgo, with a turnover until June 2023 of €283 million and a profit of €7 million, has been analyzed by its rival CAF on several occasions, but the plan to create a national railway champion has never come to fruition.