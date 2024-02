Norbolsa: In annual rate the German CPI in January rose by 2.9% versus the 2.9% expected and the 3.7% previous one. The harmonised CPI in January, in the monthly rate, fell by 0.2% against -0.2% expected and 0.2% previous. This is the smallest rise in German prices since June 2021.

In the annual rate, the harmonised rate fell in January by 3.1%, confirming preliminary data, against 3.8% previously.