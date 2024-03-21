Airbus confirms it will not purchase BDS, Atos’ data and cybersecurity business, valued at up to €1.8bn

Link Securities| Airbus (AIR) confirmed on Tuesday that it will not buy BDS (Big Data and Security), the data and cybersecurity business of Atos, worth an estimated €1.5 billion to €1.8 billion, Europa Press reported.

The aeronautical manufacturer, which has not indicated any reason in its statement for not going ahead with the acquisition, had a turnover of €3.789 billion euros in 2023, 11% less than in the previous year due to the poorer performance of its ‘Defence and Space’ area.

Airbus held talks with the French company in 2023 to buy a minority stake in Evidian, the Atos division that includes BDS and cloud computing, but the deal did not go ahead after hedge fund manager TCI’s Chris Hohn, whose fund is a major Airbus shareholder, did not approve the plan.