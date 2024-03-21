Top Stories

Airbus confirms it will not purchase BDS, Atos’ data and cybersecurity business, valued at up to €1.8bn

TOPICS:
Airbus 320

Posted By: The Corner 21st March 2024

Link Securities| Airbus (AIR) confirmed on Tuesday that it will not buy BDS (Big Data and Security), the data and cybersecurity business of Atos, worth an estimated €1.5 billion to €1.8 billion, Europa Press reported.

The aeronautical manufacturer, which has not indicated any reason in its statement for not going ahead with the acquisition, had a turnover of €3.789 billion euros in 2023, 11% less than in the previous year due to the poorer performance of its ‘Defence and Space’ area.

Airbus held talks with the French company in 2023 to buy a minority stake in Evidian, the Atos division that includes BDS and cloud computing, but the deal did not go ahead after hedge fund manager TCI’s Chris Hohn, whose fund is a major Airbus shareholder, did not approve the plan.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.