Airbus Defence and Space buys German public sector IT and cyber security company Infodas

Link Securities| The Airbus Defence and Space division of European aeronautics manufacturer Airbus (AIR) has reached an agreement to acquire Infodas, a German company that provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector, including defence and critical infrastructure, Europa Press reported.

“With exponential cyber threats, along with the increasing digitalisation and connectivity of its products and systems, cybersecurity is a fundamental component of Airbus’ development,” the manufacturer said in a statement. However, the deal is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed before the end of 2024.